One Riverfront creating trail reporting tool

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 17, 2022 at 1:53 PM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One of the region’s treasures is the Colorado Riverfront Trail system, an uninterrupted trail system between the Town of Palisade and Fruita.

As more people move or visit the Grand Valley, the more the trail system gets used and, in some cases, abused.

One Riverfront collaborates with the Mesa County Health Department to create a reporting tool for people to notify either entity of any issues along the trail, whether it’s a maintenance issue or hazardous conditions.

“We don’t always know where there’s a problem on the trails. A tree could fall, and unless someone tells a person that would be responsible for cleaning those things up, they might include the trail and make it, so the user isn’t able to pass,” said Catherine Ventling, co-chair of One Riverfront.

The tool reporting form can be found on the One Riverfront Facebook page and the Mesa County Public Health website.

