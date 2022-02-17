Mesa County will send out election boundary changes notice

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Elections Division will mail out postcards to all registered electors to inform them of the changes in election boundaries and clean up voter rolls.

The voters’ 10 digit precinct numbers are printed on the front of the postcard and the house district.

The elections division states if a postcard is delivered to a household where the voter no longer resides, write “RETURN TO SENDER” on the addressed side of the postcard and mail it back.

