Mesa County will send out election boundary changes notice

The Mesa County Elections Office located in Grand Junction, Colo.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Elections Division will mail out postcards to all registered electors to inform them of the changes in election boundaries and clean up voter rolls.

The voters’ 10 digit precinct numbers are printed on the front of the postcard and the house district.

The elections division states if a postcard is delivered to a household where the voter no longer resides, write “RETURN TO SENDER” on the addressed side of the postcard and mail it back.

WCCC welding program expands after increased demand
Mesa County Safety Council holding 41st annual Safety Fair at Mesa Mall
Town of Palisade planned water outage