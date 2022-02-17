Mesa County Safety Council holding 41st annual Safety Fair at Mesa Mall

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Safety Council is holding it’s 41st annual ‘Safety Fair’ Wednesday the 16th and Thursday the 17th at Mesa Mall from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The fair features a multitude of exhibitors who set up stations throughout the mall to demonstrate safety tips for kids. Such as staying away from hazardous chemicals, staying away from wild animals and general health tips. For example, St. Mary’s demonstrated and taught the kids CPR using dummies and other emergency care tips. Grand Valley Power and Xcel Energy demonstrated the importance of staying away from power lines with electricity and toy trucks.

At the end of the exhibits, the kids and teachers were given goodie bags with items donated by the organizations such as coloring books, stickers, highlighters and a notebook. They can also sign up to win prizes such as a beanbag chair.

”When we keep our children safe, we keep the community safe,” said Mesa County Safety Council Secretary Jim Pringle. “We promote all these safety messages whether it has to do with safety at home, safety at school, safety during playtime, its very important that these children learn these safety guidelines at an early age and they can share them with their family.”

The Mesa County Safety Council will be holding a virtual version of the safety fair next week from the 22nd through the 25th.

For more information, visit https://mesacountysafetycouncil.org/get-ready-for-the-mcsc-2022-virtual-safety-fair/

