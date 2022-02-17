Advertisement

Grand Junction seeking grant funds for Dos Rios development

The city has set land aside for parks, commercial space, and mixed-use development at the riverfront
The land around the Riverfront at Dos Rios is set to be developed for a number of uses, including parks, commercial, and mixed-use purposes.(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Tom Ferguson)
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 9:26 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction City Council is giving the all-clear to city manager Greg Caton to apply for a $600,000 grant from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs to help develop the Riverfront at Dos Rios.

The city reached an agreement to develop the land in September 2020. Grand Junction has big plans for the area.

The city has set land aside for parks, commercial space, and mixed-use development. If awarded, the grant funding will go towards riverbank improvement, a public beach area, a splashpad, and a playground. A public-private partnership is behind these changes as whole.

According to Grand Junction Parks and Rec Director Ken Sherbenou, that partnership is “working to enable this dramatic conversion from a junkyard to a community hub.”

