Crime of the week: Suspect(s) involved in vandalism

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is asking the community to help identify the suspect(s) involved in vandalism.

On Monday, Jan. 31, sometime between 6 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 a.m., the suspect(s) broke four panes of glass to the main west-facing doorway at a business, which is located in the 300 block of N. Seventh St.

The property damage is over $1,000.

If you have any information about the suspect(s) involved, please get in touch with Crime Stoppers at 241‐7867 or download the P3tips APP on any mobile device. For more information, visit www.241stop.com.

