Online reporting tool created for Riverfront Trail System

One Riverfront Trail (Fruita to Palisade)
By (Bernie Lange) and (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Riverfront Trail System is an uninterrupted path between Palisade and Fruita.

As more people move to or visit the Grand Valley, the more the trail system gets used and in some cases abused.

One Riverfront is collaborating with the Mesa County Health Department to create a reporting tool for people to use and inform either organization of any issues along the trail, whether it’s a maintenance issue or hazardous conditions.

Click here to visit the Riverfront Trail Issue Reporting tool.

For more information, please visit oneriverfront.org or health.mesacounty.us.

