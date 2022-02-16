Advertisement

Girl, 9, dies after mistakenly shot by robbery victim

Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault,...
Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.(Source: Houston Police Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 11:20 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police say a man who had just been robbed at an ATM opened fire in an attempt to stop his attacker but instead shot a 9-year-old girl in a truck driving nearby. The girl later died at a hospital.

Her family says Arlene Alvarez was on life support when she died on Tuesday, hours after the shooting Monday evening.

Police say 41-year-old Tony Earls has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, serious bodily injury.

Earls and his wife were at a bank ATM drive-thru when a man robbed them, according to a police news release. Earls shot at the robbery suspect, who was fleeing on foot, and then at a pickup truck he thought the suspect had gotten into.

However, the truck held a family of five, who had not been involved in the robbery. Arlene was in the back seat when she was hit.

The robbery suspect remains at large.

Earlier this month, Houston officials announced a $44 million plan to tackle rising violent crime.

Arlene was the second 9-year-old shot and wounded in the nation’s fourth largest city within a week. Ashanti Grant was shot in the head during a road rage attack Feb. 8.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Tina Peters announces run for Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold responds
Changes coming to Grand Valley Power's rate structure may impact solar-powered households.
How Grand Valley Power’s time-of-use rate policy may impact solar households
Veterans Ron Napier, left, and Jackie Marincic, right, shared more on difficulties they have...
Western Slope veterans describe difficulties with VA health care system, VA contractor TriWest
Avalanche rescue on Loveland Pass (Feb. 13)
Skier suffers minor injuries after getting caught in avalanche
Braedon and Chef Wayne Smith
Non-traditional students at Colorado Mesa University

Latest News

The accounting firm that handled the Trump organization's financial information now says that...
Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization
KJCT D51 parents asked to take survey to help develop Safe Routes to School Project
KJCT D51 parents asked to take survey to help develop Safe Routes to School Project
KJCT District 51 Board of Education holds meeting in packed CMU ballroom
KJCT District 51 Board of Education holds meeting in packed CMU ballroom
Prince Andrew was accused in a lawsuit of sexually abusing a 17-year-old girl supplied to him...
Prince Andrew reaches settlement with sexual assault accuser