CMU receives one million dollar grant for infrastructure for new medical programs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Economic Development Agency recently gave Colorado Mesa University a one million dollar grant to be able to support the infrastructure CMU needs for some of their new medical programs. Including physical therapy, occupational therapy and physician’s assistant.

The students just began using this new equipment in January at the start of the new semester. The exam rooms and clinic areas simulate the real world experience of a provider treating patients, and the department has patients come in so the students get the real experience.

“What this grant really allows us to do is have specialized equipment for our training,” said Assistant Vice President for Research and Innovation Dr. Amy Bronson. “If you think about in our PA training there are clinical skills that students need to learn before they go out to our clinics and try those on patients.”

Dr. Bronson goes on to say when you think about casting and splinting for example, along with all the supplies that go into it, it’s important for the students to learn and practice using all the tools in a real world setting.

“These clinical rooms are amazing,” said second year PA student Andrea Cherne. “It definitely emulates the feeling of a real clinic compared to the other space we had before. So its been very beneficial to have the feel of the space of a clinic so we can get ready for our next step.”

“On the wall we have the ondoscope and ophthalmoscope and all those things we need that we didn’t have,” said second year PA student Jason Buckaloo. “Having the new equipment and the new rooms it gives us real world experience to get out here and be able to apply this to when we get out in our clinical rotation.”

This new infrastructure is helping facilitate and ensure that our local university has access to state of the art training. It also gives students access to the latest equipment being used in top therapeutic and medical clinics.

There are also cameras in all the spaces for the students to be able to watch video of themselves back to further improve their skills.

“A lot of the time if you’re just going through the scenario on your own you don’t pick up on the little things that you so that either make your patient feel more comfortable or less comfortable,” said Cherne.

Another upcoming component to the grant is a new virtual reality cadaver for anatomy, which allows students to move beyond working with traditional cadavers and manipulate in real time using simulations.

“Which when you think about application, when you move something from 2D to 3D its a lot easier to understand what’s happening with physiology and blood flow,” said Dr. Bronson.

“We’ll be able to see good detail, body parts, arteries, veins, things you couldn’t always see in a real life cadaver,” said Buckaloo. “So for the upcoming classes that are gonna get to experience that its gonna be world class education.”

This grant goes far beyond creating jobs and greater economic stability in our region. It’s also creating infrastructure and access to expand our health care reach here in western Colorado.

