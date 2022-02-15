Tina Peters running for Colorado Secretary of State

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday morning, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters made an announcement about her political future. She is now planning to run for Colorado’s Secretary of State challenging Jena Griswold.

“People have been asking me to run for Secretary of State long before I announced my run for Clerk and Recorder,” said Peters. “Because they’re tired of things not being transparent, knowing there’s something wrong here.”

Peters had previously announced to run for re-election of her current position of Mesa County Clerk and Recorder.

Peters said Monday since a candidate cannot run for more than one office at the same time, she plans to drop out of the race for Clerk and Recorder. But she has someone in mind who she would like to step into her shoes. However, she is not ready to say who quite yet.

“I just want to tell the truth, and the truth is the election process and machines are flawed,” said Peters. “The American people need to know that. They need to do their due diligence, read the reports, find out the truth and find out what they’re trying to cover up.”

Current Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold is running for re-election. She believes Tina Peter is unfit for the position.

“In the fall my office discovered that the Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters compromised voter equipment trying to prove the big lie,” said Griswold. “I think it’s really troubling that an elections official, someone elected to uphold the will of the people, would decide to embrace extremism and put their political career ahead of actually administering safe and secure elections.”

“Some of these judges and attorneys need to understand they need to look at the law and understand that what I did was well within my scope of duties,” said Peters. “What they used in the court was not what should have been, and I don’t believe the judge had a full understanding of the law in that case.”

This all comes after Peters was arrested last week and charged with obstructing a peace officer and obstructing government operations. Investigators with the DA’s office were executing a search warrant for an iPad they believed was in Peters’ possession when the situation escalated.

Peters thinks it’s all part of a fishing expedition.

“These raids on our homes, the taking of the iPad,” said Peters. “All these things are to gather more evidence to find a way to charge me because they want me to shut up, sit down and recant, and I can’t do that. I have to be true to the people who elected me to fulfill my duties to preserve election records.”

