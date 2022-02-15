Advertisement

‘Miracle story’: Woman, 64, found clinging to tree on steep slope hours after disappearance

The missing and endangered woman named Gayle Stewart was found Monday, February 14 at around 9:00 p.m. near the Pinebluff Trail in Reno.
By Matt Vaughan and Audrey Owsley
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Gray News) - Firefighters in Nevada said a woman was rescued hours after going missing when a member of a search party found her clinging to a tree.

KOLO reports Gayle Stewart, 64, was found stranded on a steep slope near Caughlin Ranch Monday night. She had been missing since 10 a.m.

Stewart’s family organized a search party for her, and a friend of her son found her 300 to 400 feet off a road clinging to a tree in a steep area.

“Actually kind of a miracle story,” Battalion Chief Seth Williams said. “The son called up some friends to start searching for her, and one of the boys just decided to head off this cliff thinking maybe she fell down there and found her clinging to a tree. He said the last thing she said was ‘help’ and then didn’t talk anymore.”

A rescue team of about 28 people arrived and used a rope system to pull Stewart to safety.

“That’s what I told the young man that found her, I said, “That’s truly a lifesaver.” With the rain and the snow coming tonight, she’s already been exposed for the better part of 12 hours. It could have been a very different outcome had he not found her when he did,” Williams said.

Stewart was taken to a warm ambulance and later taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Tina Peters announces run for Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold responds
Veterans Ron Napier, left, and Jackie Marincic, right, shared more on difficulties they have...
Western Slope veterans describe difficulties with VA health care system, VA contractor TriWest
Changes coming to Grand Valley Power's rate structure may impact solar-powered households.
How Grand Valley Power’s time-of-use rate policy may impact solar households
Avalanche rescue on Loveland Pass (Feb. 13)
Skier suffers minor injuries after getting caught in avalanche
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

O’Rourke died Tuesday morning, according to Grove Atlantic Inc. Books publisher and president...
P.J. O’Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, workers leave the Tyson Foods pork processing plant in...
Companies revert to more normal operations as COVID wanes
FILE In this courtroom sketch, from left, former Minneapolis police Officer Tou Thao, attorney...
Officer says he assumed fellow cops were caring for George Floyd
Leslie Nicole Mitchell and Payton James Mitchell
Mother and son in North Carolina arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Biden: Defending Ukraine’s liberty could cause economic pain for US