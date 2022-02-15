How Grand Valley Power’s time-of-use rate policy may impact solar households

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Members of the Grand Junction community are sharing their reactions to rate increases for Grand Valley Power customers. In early February, the power cooperative announced those changes.

According to the company, the average household will see an $8.44 jump in power bills, or a 7.85% increase from before. The rate restructure is taking effect on Mar. 1, with the new prices to be reflected in April bills.

According to Grand Valley Power Communications Manager Christmas Wharton, ”Our constructed rate... right now [is] a traditional standard fixed-rate price, and with this time-of-use rate, [customers are] actually receiving lower rates during off-peak hours when overall energy demand is lower and there’s more renewable available on the grid.”

Current prices for GVP customers are $0.010282 per kilowatt-hour. Starting in March, on-peak energy usage from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. will be $0.1825 per kilowatt-hour, and off-peak usage for the rest of the day will be $0.0895 per kilowatt-hour.

Christopher Campbell, chief project officer and co-owner of Atlasta Solar Center in Grand Junction, is saying the time-of-use rates changes coming to GVP customers are becoming more and more common. “Many parts of the country already participate in these types of rate structures,” according to him.

Grand Junction resident Judy Troeger is saying the changes will make it harder for her household to capitalize on its solar panels.

She says he uses most of her power during the 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. window, which is seeing price increases. Previously, her power bill was calculated at the end of the month using the total amount of power used versus the power her panels generated. She worries that the relative lack of solar power available during the day at the on-peak usage time frame will result in more expensive electric bills.

Campbell shared that the time-of-use rate structure might actually benefit solar users, saying solar can still help cut costs. ”In many cases the benefits and economics of solar are more favorable to solar customers in time of use situations, and also help enhance storage which is becoming more and more common in homes across America.”

According to him, solar customers can store power in a battery during the day and program their system to use the stored power during the peak hours seeing the price increases.

Grand Valley Power is sharing the company got input from solar providers before making the changes.

“We’ve really tried to reach out to our local vendors here and ensure that these a time-of-use rate was beneficial, and we were applauded for that,” explained Wharton.

Once solar customers start getting those bills in April that reflect the changes, then they will know for sure how these changes impact their payments. Campbell outlined that customers could potentially pay more or less depending on what battery systems they have, and how those systems are set up.

