Advertisement

Grand Junction Parks and Rec. announces 2022 Summer Camps

Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Summer Camp logo
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Summer Camp logo(Grand Junction Parks and Recreation)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With warm weather on its way, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation wants to remind residents about their upcoming summer camps.

Registration for summer camps opens on Tuesday, March 1 and the first week of camps begins on Monday, May 23.

GJ Parks and Rec. recommends families fill out the required registration paperwork prior to March 1 as camps can fill up quickly.

For more information about the upcoming summer camps, please visit gjparksandrec.org.

Any questions regarding summer camps can be directed to GJ Parks and Rec. by calling (970) 254-3866 or emailing gjparksandrec@gjcity.org.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Tina Peters announces run for Colorado Secretary of State, Jena Griswold responds
Veterans Ron Napier, left, and Jackie Marincic, right, shared more on difficulties they have...
Western Slope veterans describe difficulties with VA health care system, VA contractor TriWest
Changes coming to Grand Valley Power's rate structure may impact solar-powered households.
How Grand Valley Power’s time-of-use rate policy may impact solar households
Avalanche rescue on Loveland Pass (Feb. 13)
Skier suffers minor injuries after getting caught in avalanche
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public

Latest News

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify...
Help sheriff’s office identify possible witnesses to auto theft
Jared Polis launches bid for second term as Colorado’s governor.
Polis launches bid for second term as Colorado’s governor
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify...
HELP SOLVE: LOOKING FOR WITNESSES TO AUTO THEFT
Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office to launch app similar to Google Maps to...
D51 parents asked to take survey to help develop Safe Routes to School Project