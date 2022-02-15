Grand Junction Parks and Rec. announces 2022 Summer Camps

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - With warm weather on its way, Grand Junction Parks and Recreation wants to remind residents about their upcoming summer camps.

Registration for summer camps opens on Tuesday, March 1 and the first week of camps begins on Monday, May 23.

GJ Parks and Rec. recommends families fill out the required registration paperwork prior to March 1 as camps can fill up quickly.

For more information about the upcoming summer camps, please visit gjparksandrec.org.

Any questions regarding summer camps can be directed to GJ Parks and Rec. by calling (970) 254-3866 or emailing gjparksandrec@gjcity.org.

