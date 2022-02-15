Grand Junction City Council members discuss draft of marijuana regulations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction City Council looked over a draft proposal for marijuana regulations at its workshop on Monday evening. In the city’s April 2020 municipal elections, voters approved ballot measures allowing for the sale and regulation of marijuana within city limits.

The proposal includes limiting the number of retail cannabis licenses awarded to no more than ten. Additionally, retail marijuana stores would have to be a 1,000 feet away from schools and 500 feet away from parks and substance-use and behavioral health centers.

Further regulations stipulate that signs for marijuana businesses could not use certain pharmacy or prescription drug-related titles and images.

In terms of next steps for the city to take in the process, Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamra Allen explained that, “the regulations in the draft ordinances, a portion of those do need to go to the planning commission which are the land use components of the code, working to establish that licensing authority, and then inviting the applications to be submitted.”

