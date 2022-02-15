D51 parents asked to take survey to help develop Safe Routes to School Project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Regional Transportation Planning Office is looking for input from District 51 parents.

Information from the survey will help with the development of an app by the planning office to track the safest bike and walking routes for students to schools. Students will also be able to log how much they walk or ride their bikes.

The planning office is collaborating with students at Colorado Mesa University to develop an app similar to Google Maps for parents and kids to find safe routes to school. “We are going to develop a website and mobile app that will allow students and parents to search, not only the closest safe route but the safest route to them based on their location to help them walk or bike to school,” said Sarah Brooks, Mesa County RTPO Mobility Manager.

They hope to launch the app by Fall 2022. At that time, they will also launch incentive-based programs where students can win prizes for walking or riding bikes to school.

The Colorado Department of Transportation is helping fund the project with a $100,000 grant.

To take the survey, please visit saferoutesdata.org. Survey responses are due by March 6.

