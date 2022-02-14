Tina Peters announces run for Colorado Secretary of State

“Colorado needs a Secretary of State who will put people over the political theatre and prioritize them over politics. Colorado deserves a Secretary of State who will stand up to the Biden administration that wants to run our country in the ground with nationalized elections. That is why today I am announcing I am running for Colorado Secretary of State to restore trust and put an end to government overreach in our election process. Weaponizing our elections and targeting political opponents has no place in Colorado. We need to get back to honoring our Colorado Constitution, honoring our state legislature to craft laws through a representative government by, of, and for the people.

Country, service, and responsibility mean something to me. I have a duty and a responsibility to stand for truth, justice and your vote. My son was a Navy SEAL and he died serving our country, and he had a saying, ‘Every day you don’t quit, you win.’

As your next Colorado Secretary of State, I will strengthen checks and balances by following the Colorado Constitution and restoring public trust. I will put an end to reckless “emergency” rulings, government overreach, and corruption in the office of Secretary of State. I work for the people of Colorado, not special interest because everyday we put Colorado first and don’t quit we win!”