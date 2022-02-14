Tina Peters announces run for Colorado Secretary of State

Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 9:16 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Early Monday morning, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters’ Media team released a statement announcing Peters intent to run for Colorado Secretary of State.
Her run would replace current Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold, who recently filed a lawsuit against Peters to prevent her from overseeing the upcoming 2022 elections by removing her as the Designated Election Official.
Peters statement announcing her intent to run reads,