Non-traditional students at Colorado Mesa University

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Typically when people think of a college student, they think of an 18 year old out of high school. But at Colorado mesa university, non-traditional students 25 and older make up a decent percentage of the student population.

Some students believe they can’t manage school along with work, which may prevent older non-traditional students from going back to school and finishing. But CMU works with these students to do classes part time and work around their work schedule. Along with grants if they need financial assistance.

“The beauty about Colorado Mesa University is that we have Western Colorado Community College that’s a part of us,” said Assistant Vice President of Enrollment Management Kim Medina. “So we actually have 118 undergraduate programs. Certificate, associate two year programs, four year degrees, masters degrees and doctorates. So we can meet any student on the western slope with what they’re looking for. Some students maybe chose a different path right out of high school and that’s okay, we welcome them all back.”

Braedon Christensen went to CMU in 2016 but didn’t feel like it was his thing at the time, so he left and joined the workforce working in retail.

“Just following along with the idea of I’m suppose to go to school because that’s what I’m suppose to do,” said Braedon. “You have to have an authentic desire to do something, a desire to improve. Once you’re there, you’ll start to notice you’re highly more motivated.”

About four years ago Braedon was living with his brother near Orchard Mesa and noticed he was eating non-nutritious frozen foods. So he started experimenting with old recipes from his mother and realized he was starting to get good at it.

“That’s when I got handed a pamphlet that said hey there’s a culinary college here,” said Braedon. “I went and toured it and now I’m working at a restaurant in town.”

His sister was a waitress at El Bistro and mentioned to the owner that her brother was in culinary school. Next thing he knew, Braedon was offered a job.

“It helps to perceive where you want to see yourself in five years,” said Braedon. “Education is very valuable in our society and it can lead to betterment of career and betterment of lifestyle. It all depends on what you’re okay with, what you want for yourself and what you are willing to sacrifice at the same time.”

Braedon credits Chef Wayne Smith who gave guidance on taking the next step in the future about possibly combining majors.

“What I’m considering possibly doing is exploring psychology and grabbing a degree from that and describing how food affects our minds, our everyday tasks and connecting it,” said Braedon.

“I think its fantastic for students to be working a bit, practicing what they’ve learned at school when they go to work,” said Wayne. “Taking the things they learn at work and applying that at school, it enriches our program. One of the things we value is the diverse student population because they can learn so much from each other and age is part of that diversity. We really welcome non-traditional students here, those over 25 who have been out working. They have a lot to offer our younger students, and our younger students enjoy having them in the class.”

Wayne Smith is the associate technical professor of culinary arts at WCCC and CMU. He founded the culinary program over 20 years ago.

“Its a lot different going to school when its for what you love,” said Wayne. “I’m so lucky because I teach culinary and all my students want to be here.”

CMU offers an initiative specifically for older students called ‘a finish what you started’ grant for students who began in college but life may have gotten in the way and they needed to leave school to work or have kids. But now want to come back and finish. They also offer a displaced worker grant for students who may have been displaced throughout the Covid pandemic and need some retraining or upscaling.

There is a ‘COSI’ website which stands for the Colorado opportunity scholarship initiative, which allows students to connect with someone who can take them through the process of admissions and enrollment and they stay with them through graduation.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.