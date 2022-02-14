Local excitement over Super Bowl LVI

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals faced off Sunday for the 56th annual Super Bowl at So Fi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The two teams took the lead back and forth. Combined with a 90s rap throwback half time show including Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige. We spoke to a fan about what excites him the most about watching the Super Bowl.

”Just the build up, two teams coming together,” said Rams fan Dominic. “Best of NFC, best of AFC, I just love it. Been watching since I was a kid, grew up with my Grandpa watching it. So it means a lot to me. It brings the family and everyone together to enjoy it.”

Spoiler alert, Rams won. Regardless of if your team won, everyone we spoke to had a great time watching.

