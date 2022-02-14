Barbershop quartet delivering singing Valentine’s Day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -With it being Valentine’s Day Weekend, a local barbershop quartet is spreading the love the best way they know how; singing Valentine’s.

The Canyon Grand Quartet, part of the Bookcliff Barbershop Harmony Chorus, has been delivering singing Valentine’s since the mid 1980s. It’s something they enjoy and it helps bring joy to others and let’s them know they’re loved.

“We have a good time getting out singing...it’s something that makes people happy.” said Dave Woodward, President of the Bookcliff Chorus, “We need some happiness right now.”

Woodward says doing their Valentine’s has taken them all over the valley.

“We have a lot of different reactions when we come in and sing. We’re not only going into people’s homes, we go to their jobs, we go to the schools. When the hospitals were open for visitors. We’d go in there, just about any place that somebody’s at and needs to share the love we’ll bring the singing valentine’s to them.”

The quartet consists of Dave Woodward on bass, Bob Labig on baritone, George Humfeld on tenor and Olyn Carlson on lead. Together they do what they can to make someone’s day a little bit brighter.

The group also noted that people often forget about Valentine’s Day until it’s too late and they further said they’re good at helping rescue forgetful people.

If you are looking for a musical gift for your valentine, the group says they will be delivering Valentine’s Feb. 14, between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Each Valentine includes, a red rose Enstrom’s candy, a card and two love songs sung in barbershop quartet style.

