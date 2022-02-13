Advertisement

Local flower shops prepping for Valentine's Day, despite nationwide shortages

Despite nationwide shortages
Despite nationwide shortages(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 8:00 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -With Valentine’s Day two days away, many flower shops nationwide are reporting supply shortages due to various reason, some of which trace back to labor shortages and greenhouses which supply flowers, which in turn have driven up prices.

Some shops in the Grand Valley say they have noticed some of the effects from the nationwide shortages, but despite that they’re getting ready for Valentine’s Day. They’re still selling flowers and keeping busy leading up to the holiday.

Sandi Reynolds from Country Elegance Florists says they’ve been fortunate to have plenty of flowers in stock and have plenty of employees helping out.

“We’ve been lucky. If you order early enough, you’re able to get your flowers and we haven’t had any problems getting flowers and our flowers came in prettier this year than they did last year.” Reynolds said. “We got every flower I asked for and they’re beautiful. We’re also able to keep our prices the same.”

Reynolds also said she’s been able to source flowers from here in the Grand Valley, which has help with stock.

