Fundraiser breakfast for families of crash victims

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Delta was filled with the sounds of chatter and the smell of pancakes and bacon as the community came together for a breakfast to raise funds for the families of four migrants who were killed in a car crash just outside Delta City around Christmas time.

Deputy Grand Knight, Albert Martinez says all of the proceeds from this month’s breakfast will go to the families of the four people who were killed, who are still living in Mexico.

“We got a terrific turnout today thank you for that, we you know, posted it all over social media and the newspaper” said, Martinez. “So, we had a great turn out today so I think we’re going to have a pretty healthy donation for this group.”

The breakfast was hosted by the Knights of Columbus, along with the Migrant Coalition Fund and St. Michael’s Catholic Church. The Knight’s of Columbus hosts fundraising breakfasts every second Sunday of the month, with proceeds going towards members of the community in need and other organizations.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.