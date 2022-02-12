Advertisement

Two people charged with public assistance fraud

Mesa County Department of Human Services
Mesa County Department of Human Services(| | (KKCO/KJCT))
By (Bernie Lange) and (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:06 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to a Mesa County Department of Human Services press release, two people face multiple charges for suspected public assistance fraud. The investigators say two co-defendants received $20,000 in public assistance benefits between 2015 and 2019, which they were ineligible to receive.

The press release states more than $24,000 has been recovered between the two suspects.

Many of these fraud cases are called in by residents in the community.

“We receive referrals of allegations of fraud, a lot of those come internally from our eligibility specialists, but we also receive tips from our residents in the community on our community hotline,” said Sierra Conlon, Mesa County Department of Human Services investigator.

