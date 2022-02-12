Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 14
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 14.
City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project
- On Monday, Feb. 14 only
- Intermittent westbound lane closures between 2nd St. and 16th St.
- Expect delays
- 24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
- G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road
- Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road only
- Detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is May 2022
- Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
- Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
- Delays can be expected
- Anticipated completion date is March 2022
- No Thoroughfare Wash Maintenance
- Please slow down and watch for trucks turning off and onto Monument Road
Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:
- 1st Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
- Planned winter shut down
- Project will resume this Spring 2022
- Anticipated completion date is May 2022
- Waterline Construction on North Avenue from 29 Road to I-70B (Ute Water)
- Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
- Anticipated completion date is late April
- 34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
- 34 Road is closed to through traffic between US Hwy 6 and G Road
- Detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
- Hwy 50 Utility Construction (Private Development)
- Southbound Hwy 50 lane closure during work hours, between Aspen Street and Palmer Street
- Expect delays
- Main Street Breezeway Closure and for Building Maintenance
- The Pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley is closed between Moniques Bridal and Out West Books
- The alley from 5th St. to 6th St. between Main Street and Rood Avenue will intermittently be closed to through traffic
- Anticipated completion date is mid-February
- 28 3/4 Road south of B 1/2 Road, Culvert Replacement (Mesa County)
- 28 3/4 Road will be closed between Caboose Avenue and Durango Drive
- Detour route will be in place
- Anticipated completion date is mid-February
