Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 14

City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:00 PM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 14.

City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • North Avenue Sanitary Sewer Improvement Project
    • On Monday, Feb. 14 only
    • Intermittent westbound lane closures between 2nd St. and 16th St.
    • Expect delays
  • 24 Road and G Road Bridge Replacement Project
    • G Road is closed from west of Spanish Trail Drive to 24 Road
    • Access Canyon View Park from either 24 Road or 24 1/2 Road only
    • Detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • Lincoln Park Stadium Improvement Project
    • Northbound 12th St. has been reduced to one lane south of North Avenue
    • Delays can be expected
    • Anticipated completion date is March 2022
  • No Thoroughfare Wash Maintenance
    • Please slow down and watch for trucks turning off and onto Monument Road

Non-City of Grand Junction Projects with travel restrictions:

  • 1st Street & Grand Avenue Improvement Project (Colorado Department of Transportation)
    • Planned winter shut down
    • Project will resume this Spring 2022
    • Anticipated completion date is May 2022
  • Waterline Construction on North Avenue from 29 Road to I-70B (Ute Water)
    • Expect intermittent lane closures and delays
    • Anticipated completion date is late April
  • 34 Road Government Highline Canal Bridge Project (Mesa County)
    • 34 Road is closed to through traffic between US Hwy 6 and G Road
    • Detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is early May 2022
  • Hwy 50 Utility Construction (Private Development)
    • Southbound Hwy 50 lane closure during work hours, between Aspen Street and Palmer Street
    • Expect delays
  • Main Street Breezeway Closure and for Building Maintenance
    • The Pedestrian walkway from Main Street to the alley is closed between Moniques Bridal and Out West Books
    • The alley from 5th St. to 6th St. between Main Street and Rood Avenue will intermittently be closed to through traffic
    • Anticipated completion date is mid-February
  • 28 3/4 Road south of B 1/2 Road, Culvert Replacement (Mesa County)
    • 28 3/4 Road will be closed between Caboose Avenue and Durango Drive
    • Detour route will be in place
    • Anticipated completion date is mid-February

