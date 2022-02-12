Fruita boy has a goal to run a mile every day for a year

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -A 12-year-old Fruita boy has been running a mile every day for several months, since he started his goal to run a mile every day for an entire year.

Trestan Hayes started his goal back on Aug. 21, 2021. He said he and his father, Tommy Hayes, liked to run together when when they lived in Idaho, before moving to Fruita and he said it was a great bonding experience for the two of them and he thought it would be fun to start it up again.

“I really enjoyed it, it was really calming for me.” Said Trestan. “I really liked doing it with my father.”

Tommy Hayes said he began a running streak back in 2013 and even got up to around 300 consecutive days, but the streak eventually broke.

“It’s always been for me goal for me to eventually make the national registry. Because once you hit 365 days, your name’s finally on a list where you’re recognized for doing that and to see people who have 50 plus year streaks is just inspirational to me.” Said Tommy Hayes. “Because somebody has the discipline to wake up every single day and no matter what has happened throughout their day get out and get at least that one mile the minimum is one mile.”

As for Trestan, he is about halfway to his year-long goal, with today’s run number 176.

“It only takes maybe ten minutes out of your day just to run a mile and that’s all you gotta do just one mile a day. For me it’s not really a chore. It’s just...I have something to do throughout the day. I know I’m gonna do this 3:14 and that’s something to look forward to.”

Trestan has run every day since he started the goal and says he’s ran through rain, sunshine snow and more...even being ill.

“I don’t want to break my streak I just gotta do this...so I got up, I did it, it was the worst mile I’ve ever done and the second day I was sick, I was like, if I did it yesterday I can do it again today. So I did it again.”

Trestan’s parents said, the discipline Trestan has learned from running every day has carried over into other aspects of his life from saving money, to being more diligent with things like cleaning his room and it’s something Tristan says he’s also noticed.

“...The repetitiveness of things, I like being able to know well, if I can do this every day, I can do this every day”

Though he still has some time until he reaches his end goal, Trestan says he isn’t sure what he’ll do once he get there.

“I don’t know where I’d go from then I might go up to reach 50 years like all these other people are doing...or I might just stop and take a little break and just know well, I did this.”

