Employees at Fruita Starbucks raising donations for local family

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 11:18 AM MST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The staff at a Starbucks in the Grand Valley is trying to help out a family who recently lost everything in a fire.

The house fire happened on Feb. 6 in Fruita on Ash St. One of the people who lived in the home is a Starbucks employee.

The staff there decided to pitch in and help their co-worker and her family. They intend to take all of the tips received and donate them.

“… like even our regulars who come to Starbucks every day, they’re like ‘no way, Jordan,’ and they know how much of an impact Jordan makes in our lives every day, so they’ve just been giving so much. Like people dropping twenties, people dropping fifties, just so casually cause they love Jordan, has been the coolest thing, I think,” said Kaleigh Moschetti, a shift supervisor.

As of Feb.11, they had raised more than $600.

Lower Valley Fire District is investigating what caused the fire.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

