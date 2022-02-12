Colorado Parks and Wildlife successfully relocate over two dozen bighorn sheep

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Colorado Parks and Wildlife successfully relocated over two dozen bighorn sheep.

After two years of preparing for the relocation, about 60 wildlife officers, biologists, and volunteers came together to round up the sheep for transport. The need to relocate the sheep has to do with preserving a historic herd.

The 21 sheep are members of the Rampart herd located in Colorado Springs.

CPW lured the sheep with apple pulp and then dropped a 70-by-70-foot net over them. Next, the team blindfolded and restricted the animals’ legs. Then, the bighorns were assessed by CPW veterinarians for overall health and signs of disease. Once it was determined which herd members were healthy, ear tags were placed, and others received radio transmitting collars.

The bighorns were first transported by a trailer for about 90 minutes and then flown by helicopter to the remote Beaver Creek Canyon Wildlife Area.

This isn’t the first time bighorn sheep are relocated to salvage the population. In 1944, the wildlife agency relocated the sheep. The relocation was successful the population increased.

“Bighorn sheep transplants from Tarryall in the 1940s were the foundation of us recovering the species,” said Ty Woodward, CPW terrestrial biologist for the Pikes Peak region. “We wouldn’t have the herds we have today across Colorado without the work of those conservation pioneers re-establishing those sheep in their historic ranges. We are proud to be carrying on that tradition for today’s Colorado residents and for future generations.”

According to CPW, “there are no guarantees the relocation will work. Bighorn sheep are susceptible to pneumonia.”

