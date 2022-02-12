Colorado big-game licenses application period opens March 1
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The application period for the big-game licenses in Colorado will open from March 1 to April 5 at 8 p.m.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has announced changes in license requirements and fees. Hunters will be required to buy a qualifying license to engage in the big-game draws.
CPW encourages hunters to submit their applications early to avoid any issues or delays.
For more information, please visit cpw.state.co.us.
