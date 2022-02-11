School District 51 now accepting preschool applications for 2022-23

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Parents who have children ready to enter preschool need to know about some important dates.

Mesa County Valley School District 51 is now accepting preschool applications for the 2022-2023 school year. It should be noted, D51 preschool is tuition-free.

To apply, parents will need to pick up an application and developmental screening paperwork. Children who are age 3 or 4-years-old on or before Aug. 31 are eligible to enroll in preschool.

“There is no timeline. It’s not based on first come, first serve. It’s based on eligibility and we look for children at a higher risk for academic failure within our application,” says D51 Early Childhood Education Program Administrator Kristie Donathan.

Applications will be accepted all year long or until the district runs out of space.

D51 offers preschool programming at the following sites:

Appleton Elementary - 2358 H Road

Broadway Elementary - 2248 Broadway

Career Center - 2935 North Ave.

Chatfield Elementary - 3188 D 1/2 Road

Clifton Elementary - 3276 F Road

Dos Rios Elementary - 265 Linden Ave.

Dual Immersion Academy - 552 A West Main St.

Fruitvale Elementary - 585 30 Road

Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary - 2888 B 1/2 Road

Lincoln Park Preschool - 519 18th St.

Loma Elementary - 1360 13 Road

Mesa View Elementary - 2967 B Road

Monument Ridge Elementary - 1501 K 4/10 Road

Nisley Elementary - 542 28 3/4 Road

Orchard Avenue Cottage - 2111 Elm Ave.

Pear Park Elementary - 432 30 1/4 Road

Rim Rock Elementary - 1810 J.6 Road

Rocky Mt. Elementary - 3260 D 1/2 Road

Shelledy Elementary - 353 North Mesa St.

Taylor Elementary - 689 Brentwood

Thunder Mountain Elementary - 3063 F 1/2 Road

Tope Elementary - 2220 North 7th St.

Wingate Elementary - 351 South Camp Road

For more information and to apply, please visit d51schools.org.

