Western Colorado Community College credit hours at all-time high

Students are taking more courses now than they ever have before.
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:48 PM MST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Credit hours at Western Colorado Community College are at an all-time high this year. Meaning, students are taking more courses now than they ever have before.

The credit hours are nearly 10% up from last spring and 4.3% up from the college’s record year in 2020. WCCC really focuses on access, affordability and the variety of programs.

”I think it’s the variety of classes that we have and hands on technical education,” said WCCC Vice President of community college affairs Brigitte Sundermann. “I believe it has to do with our student services and how they serve students the minute they walk in the door. Whether its financial aid or enrolling, and the great community business partnerships that our faculty have with the businesses.”

She goes on to say With their business collaborations and partnerships, they are able to give students a “leg up” to begin or continue a career. For example, in some programs, some classes are free if the students continue their work locally.

