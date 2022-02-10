Tina Peters turns herself in, released on $500 bond Thursday morning
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was in custody for a short period of time Thursday morning.
The sheriff’s office sent out a press release at 11:31 Thursday morning. It reads,
According to the sheriff’s office, Peters is set to appear in court March 2 at 8 a.m.
Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.