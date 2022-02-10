Single-vehicle accident near K and 19 road in Fruita

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Wednesday night, Colorado State Patrol and the Lower Valley Fire District responded to a single-vehicle accident on 19 and K Road in Fruita.

Our photographer who was at the scene says a pickup truck heading northbound somehow left the road.

No details on what caused this crash. CSP is investigating what led up to the accident.

