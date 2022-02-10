Advertisement

New chief sworn in for Palisade Police Department

Jesse Stanford
Jesse Stanford(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:36 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Palisade Police Department has a new chief at the helm, as Jesse Stanford is sworn in as the new chief.

Stanford has been with the department since March 2014 and has been acting as interim chief since Debra Funston left the position in January to take up the chief position in Rifle.

Stanford says he’s humbled by the opportunity and is grateful for the chance to serve the people who live in Palisade as well as the many people who come as tourists.

“What a privilege, I mean I’m so honored to be the police chief.” said Stanford, “I’m excited inside, I’m excited for my staff...I mean the men and women that work here are just fantastic people. I couldn’t be more excited about this kind of community support and just let the community know how much it means to us.”

Stanford came to Palisade after serving on the police force in Delta County. He said he is looking forward to working with the department and the community, to build up trust and compassion to help create the best quality of life for everyone that lives in, or visits Palisade.

