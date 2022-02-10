Advertisement

Early morning building fire on S. 9th Street

Building fire on South 9th St.
Building fire on South 9th St.(David Jones | KKCO/KJCT)
By (Erin Crooks)
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:59 AM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Grand Junction Police and Grand Junction Fire crews responded to an early morning fire.

The fire broke out on S. 9th Street near the railroad tracks around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning. Our photographer who was at the scene says the fire started inside an abandoned building.

No confirmed word yet on what started this fire.

We’ll update this article as soon as we have more information.

