De Beque is another step closer to having a new community hall

Town of De Beque
Town of De Beque
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County has purchased land near Fourth St. in De Beque for a new community hall. The county and the Town of De Beque will work jointly in operating the facility.

The facility will consist of a basketball gym, meeting hall, and small kitchen area. Officials say they will break ground this year.

“This is an area where a sense of community can happen around these small areas and where they can take some pride in having a place to meet and go do various activities,” said Mesa County Administrator Peter Baier.

The county spent $360,000 for the land in De Beque; they hope to complete construction by the end of the year.

Mesa County is also involved in three other community halls, including Clifton, Whitewater, and the Loma and Mack area. Each facility will cost about $1-1.5 million.

