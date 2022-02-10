Advertisement

Crime of the week: Police ask for information regarding theft

By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:52 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers of Mesa County is requesting information that will lead to the identification of the suspect(s) involved in a theft.

On Sunday, Dec. 19. between the hours of 6:45-7:30 a.m. unknown suspects stole a black 2014 Echo Trailer. The vehicle identification number is (5PSBA1926E1038962).

The trailer, parked at a business located in the 200 block of S. Spruce Street, contained two 2013 Polaris Industries four-wheelers, (VIN-4XAMH50A9DA051428) and (VIN-4XAMH50AXDA057300), and a 2015 Polaris Industries side‐by‐side ATV (VIN- 3NSVAA875FF429511).

The suspects were driving an early 2000′s model white GMC Yukon.

Crime Stoppers of Mesa County
The total estimated property loss is over $28,400.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the stolen property or suspects involved in the crime, please contact Crimes Stoppers at (970) 241-7867, submit a tip at 241stop.com, or download the P3tips app on any mobile device. For more information, visit www.241stop.com.

