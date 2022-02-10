Advertisement

Active arrest warrant issued for Tina Peters

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters allegedly records court proceedings on her iPad...
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters allegedly records court proceedings on her iPad between the hours of 1302 and 1430 on Monday, Feb. 7.(21st Judicial District Court Mesa County)
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday afternoon, the Grand Junction Police Department issued an arrest warrant for Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters on the charge of obstructing a peace officer. KKCO got ahold of the arrest affidavit in the case, which outlines what exactly led to Peters being put in handcuffs Tuesday morning, as well as calls for her arrest.

District Attorney Investigators were executing a search warrant for an iPad. In that warrant, investigators allege that Peters unlawfully recorded court proceedings with her iPad on Monday at a hearing for Mesa County Deputy Clerk Belinda Knisley, who faces burglary and cybercrime charges.

According to the arrest affidavit, police were called to Main Street Bagels to help investigators with the District Attorney’s Office because someone was obstructing their investigation. The situation quickly escalated in the bagel shop. At one point, a female suspect was being arrested and tried to kick back her right leg to strike the officer but missed, according to the arrest affidavit. The DA investigator did seize an iPad, which is now in evidence.

Peters bond was set at $500 for her arrest on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Feb 9. an arrest warrant was issued for Peters for obstructing a peace officer during her arrest Tuesday, Feb. 8 at Main Street Bagels.

