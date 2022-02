GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Meet our special guest, Kenai! Right now he’s the largest dog at the shelter, weighing in at almost 150 pounds! This four-year-old is a gentle giant and would do great in a home with kids. It’s best if he’s the only pet in the home.

If you would like to meet Kenai, call 970-434-7337 to schedule an appointment.

