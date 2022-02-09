Remembering Deputy Derek Geer’s sacrifice and service

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On February 8, we honor and remember the sacrifice and service of Deputy Derek Geer, who was killed in the line of duty. Mesa County marked the day with a Code 1 Air moment of silence on the radio at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Deputy Geer was fatally shot in the line of duty after responding to a report of a man with a gun. Mesa County Sheriff Todd Rowell says it is important to our whole community that we don’t forget about what happened six years ago.

“I’d just like to thank the community,” said Rowell. “It’s not lost upon us that during our time in need six years ago, this community wrapped their arms around us and Derek’s family. They’ve remained a large part of this organization. Seeing what this community stepped up and did during that time, we will never forget that. I’ve encouraged everyone today to tell some stories, tell people who did not get to know Derek who he was, talk about him, remember him. It’s important to the Sheriffs office that we remember Derek and his sacrifice to this community.”

