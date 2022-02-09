Covid-19 cases trending downward in Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County is experiencing a downward trend in positive Covid-19 cases per day. With 90 new cases reported Monday and a one week average positivity rate of 10.7%. Health experts with Mesa County Public Health in January predicted a decline in mid-February based on looking at other communities who were hit hard with the Omicron variant before us.

However, they say we are still in a wave, Covid-19 is not gone, and cases are still higher than before the Omicron surge.

“In this wave that we’ve been experiencing for about a month now, we saw our highest seven day case average at 370 cases per day,” said Mesa County Public Health Spokesperson Stefany Busch. “But now we’re seeing our seven day case average at about 150 per day.”

One question brought forth was, are we seeing a decline because everyone is home testing with the free rapid tests from the government, and not reporting their positives?

“We don’t believe home tests are leading to a decline in our cases,” said Stefany Busch. “When we look at the data and see that cases are going down slightly, we also see that hospitalizations and deaths due to Covid-19 are going down with the cases. So that represents that the data we’re seeing on that dashboard is a true representation of illness levels in our community.”

Health officials believe the increase in the use of at-home tests, whether they’re reported or not, is aiding in the decline of cases. They say more people are likely testing and isolating immediately with the rapid turnaround time, leading to less spread.

“So that allows people to isolate quicker if needed,” said Stefany Busch. “Rather than continuing to go to work, school, or just be in public spaces while they’re waiting for their results to come back.”

Although we’re experiencing a decline, Illness levels are still high in Mesa County. So health experts encourage everyone to continue practicing mitigation strategies. Isolating away from others when experiencing symptoms is one of the biggest preventative measures to stop the spread of Covid-19.

