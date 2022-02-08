Advertisement

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters arrested and released Tuesday

Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters
Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters(KKCO)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - UPDATE: A statement has been released by the Grand Junction Police Department, “Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to a business in the 600 block of Main Steet this morning shortly before 10:45 on a request to assist the District Attorney’s Office with an active investigation. County Clerk Tina Peters was arrested and released on scene, pending charges. An arrest affidavit is being submitted and once it becomes available, will be released.”

INITIAL ARTICLE: According to the Grand Junction Police Department, Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was briefly detained and released by officers Tuesday.

It is not yet known why Peters was detained or for how long.

This article will be updated once more information becomes available.

