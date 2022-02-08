Advertisement

D51 Board of Education to hold special meeting on Wednesday

Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.
Mesa County Valley School District 51 says they will be starting the school year on August 17.(KKCO/ KJCT)
By (Madelynn Fellet)
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A spokesperson for Mesa County Valley School District 51 has confirmed the district’s Board of Education will be hosting a special board meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at 3:15 p.m. in the Harry Butler Board Room located at 455B N. 22nd Street in Grand Junction.

The agenda for Wednesday’s board meeting is pending at this time.

Read our previous article here: District 51 Board of Education discussing ‘personnel matters’ regarding superintendent, assistant superintendent.

