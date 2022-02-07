Two local businesses hold fundraiser to benefit each other

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Just ahead of Valentine’s Day, two local businesses are showing each other some love, by holding a fundraiser to mutually benefit one another.

Hailie’s Oven hosted the event, to help benefit the Grand Valley Horse Rescue. The rescue was founded and is currently run by children. The rescue says they’re growing exponentially with both youth volunteer and horses.

Hailie’s Oven is a small bakery that specializes in gluten-free baked goods. The owner Dakota Burner says her mom started the company with the hopes of creating a variety of tasty treats for those who live with gluten-intolerances.

At the fundraising event, people who came down to Hailie’s Oven in Fruita could by baked goods and decorative rhinestone horseshoes together. Dakota Burner said the horse rescue wanted the bakery to have the horseshoes for people, which in turn gave way for good promotion to both companies.

