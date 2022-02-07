Pomona Elementary presents ‘Matilda’

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Students from Pomona Elementary School came together for one final performance of the ‘Matilda’ the stage musical.

Auditions for the show began back in October 2021 and since then students have been rehearsing after school twice a week up until the show was performed in February, with the final performance happening Feb. 6.

“They have been working really hard on this show and it’s just an outlet for them to be creative and to step up and show what they’re capable of because they’re all so talented” said Pomona Elementary music teacher, Kalinda Theobold, who has nothing but praise for the kids.

“These kids are amazing. The show they put on it’s not like ‘oh their little kids it’s cute’ they’re actually really really good and it’s an amazing show.”

As cast members got ready to hit the stage for one last performance, Theobold said her favorite line from the show, really speaks volumes to the kids.

“Its in one of Matilda’s songs she says ‘even though you’re little you can do a lot, you mustn’t let a little thing like little stop you’ and I think that’s part of why I love this show, because it shows the kids that even though they’re kids they have potential to change the world.”

In years past, the productions have typically included 50 kids, but Theobold said with the pandemic among other things, they’ve had fewer kids, with just 28 performing in ‘Matilda’. She hopes to have more kids be included in future productions.

For Theobold and the members of the cast, the final performance is bitter-sweet, but Theobold said the kids were really excited to end it on a really note.

