District 51 Board of Education discussing ‘personnel matters’ regarding superintendent, assistant superintendent

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education has scheduled an executive session on Monday at 5 p.m. “to receive legal advice on specific legal questions regarding the District’s employment contracts with Diana Sirko, Brian Hill and Tracy Gallegos.”

Dr. Sirko is the district’s superintendent, while Dr. Hill is currently employed as the assistant superintendent. The district hired Gallegos in the summer of 2021 as director of equity and inclusion.

The board’s attorneys David Price and Tammy Eret are set to confer with the board on these matters.

Board directors will also “discuss personnel matters regarding the District’s Superintendent and Assistant Superintendent,” according to the meeting’s posted agenda. The agenda also includes that the board will “receive legal advice... regarding the District’s Project Management Contract with Dynamic Project Management, LLC.”

The meeting will take place at the Harry Butler Board Room, located at 455B N. 22nd, Grand Junction, CO 8150.

