Advertisement

Bicyclist falls to her death from rising Florida drawbridge

West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she...
West Palm Beach police said a bicyclist was killed when a drawbridge began to rise while she was attempting to cross.(West Palm Beach Police Department Facebook page)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:53 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police say a bicyclist fell to her death when a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to the Florida mainland began rising before she could reach the other side.

West Palm Beach police spokesperson Mike Jachles says she tried to hang on and a bystander also tried to pull her to safety but lost his grip.

The woman fell five or six stories and landed on concrete.

Police are trying to determine why the bridge tender began raising the span before it was clear of pedestrians.

The Palm Beach Post reports that the bridge tender was “distraught” over what happened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single-vehicle rollover accident
Vehicle catches fire in rollover accident
Fruita house fire
Fruita home on fire early this morning
OIS IN GRAND JUNCTION
Neighbor’s recount as officer-involved shooting happens in neighborhood
Accident on 1st St. and Patterson causes vehicle to hit power pole
Accident on 1st St. and Patterson
GenerosiTEA
Local man builds business to give back to charities

Latest News

Frontier to take over Spirit airlines in a $3 billion tie-up between budget carriers.
Frontier bids $3B for Spirit hoping for major budget carrier
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Lung expert testifies at trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd killing
Nathan Chen, of the United States, competes during the men's singles short program team event...
US skating star Chen, Japanese rival Hanyu set for showdown
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the U.S. and its allies of ignoring Russia's security...
Ukraine crisis talks move to Moscow and Washington
A lineman rescued a seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.
Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach