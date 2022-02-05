Advertisement

Neighbor’s recount as officer-involved shooting happens in neighborhood

OIS IN GRAND JUNCTION
OIS IN GRAND JUNCTION(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police have a man in custody after police say a routine traffic stop led to a shooting and manhunt involving a Colorado State Patrol trooper.

This happened Thursday, Feb. 3, around 10:30 p.m. The Grand Junction Police Department says a state trooper pulled a vehicle over near Gunnison Ave and 1st St. At one point, the trooper said over the radio that shots were fired, and the man who was a passenger in the car took off on foot. One homeowner in the area says it all happened outside his home.

“We just heard a shout and three gunshots,” said Jacob Lambdin. “We just stood for a second to make sure. I don’t know if it was like people fighting with each other.”

After hearing the shots, Lambdin says he looked outside and saw just the one trooper, but it wasn’t long before the police department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene.

“It was very loud like you could almost feel the noise,” he said.

Law enforcement was looking for the man, and during that time, dispatch got a call from a homeowner who said an unknown man was inside their home with a gun. Police say the man left the home without incident. Police later apprehended the man on the 300 block of Gunnison Ave.

The suspect received minor injuries during the apprehension and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He was eventually discharged and taken into custody.

The Colorado State Patrol hasn’t released the trooper’s name but says he was uninjured in the incident. That trooper is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The GJPD says the investigation is in the early stages, and more information will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on...
Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on 1st and Gunnison
GJPD responds to report of a crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. at 6:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
Early Friday morning, police respond to crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. and to report of a male with a gun
Eagle County resident Janet Cross distributed missing posters as part of her efforts to help...
Grand Junction couple reunited with beloved dog, one month after fateful car accident
Area the woman and dog were found on the Grand Mesa the next day
Woman and dog found overnight on the Grand Mesa in subzero temperatures
Accident on 1st St. and Patterson causes vehicle to hit power pole
Accident on 1st St. and Patterson

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
An update about the blood supply along the Western Slope
Blood supply in good shape in Mesa County, despite national trends
Mesa County on Missing Persons Day
Mesa County on Missing Persons Day
School District 51 Removing Mask Requirements
School District 51 Removing Mask Requirements