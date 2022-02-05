Neighbor’s recount as officer-involved shooting happens in neighborhood

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Police have a man in custody after police say a routine traffic stop led to a shooting and manhunt involving a Colorado State Patrol trooper.

This happened Thursday, Feb. 3, around 10:30 p.m. The Grand Junction Police Department says a state trooper pulled a vehicle over near Gunnison Ave and 1st St. At one point, the trooper said over the radio that shots were fired, and the man who was a passenger in the car took off on foot. One homeowner in the area says it all happened outside his home.

“We just heard a shout and three gunshots,” said Jacob Lambdin. “We just stood for a second to make sure. I don’t know if it was like people fighting with each other.”

After hearing the shots, Lambdin says he looked outside and saw just the one trooper, but it wasn’t long before the police department and the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office arrived on the scene.

“It was very loud like you could almost feel the noise,” he said.

Law enforcement was looking for the man, and during that time, dispatch got a call from a homeowner who said an unknown man was inside their home with a gun. Police say the man left the home without incident. Police later apprehended the man on the 300 block of Gunnison Ave.

The suspect received minor injuries during the apprehension and was taken to the hospital for evaluation. He was eventually discharged and taken into custody.

The Colorado State Patrol hasn’t released the trooper’s name but says he was uninjured in the incident. That trooper is now on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The GJPD says the investigation is in the early stages, and more information will be released in the coming days.

