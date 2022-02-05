Advertisement

Mesa County on Missing Persons Day

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office sees these days as an opportunity to talk about the missing people in our community.
Mesa County Sheriffs Office
Mesa County Sheriffs Office(Natasha Lynn)
By (Natasha Lynn)
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:56 PM MST
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Thursday was National Missing Persons Day and Friday is Colorado Missing Persons Day.

The Mesa County Sheriffs Office sees these days as an opportunity to talk about the missing people in our community. To honor and remember those still missing in Mesa County, the sheriff’s office is again sharing information about Jennifer Lockwood. She went missing sometime around March of 2015.

The sheriff’s office stresses that the sooner a missing person is reported, the better chance they have at finding them.

“A lot of times we hear people waiting 24 hours in order to report a person missing,” said Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Megan Terlecky. “But really that’s a myth. The sooner you have an inkling that a person is in trouble, they’re missing, or need to be found, give us a call. The sooner we have that information to start looking, the better the outcome.”

Megan Terlecky goes on to say they would rather use their resources to look for someone who ends up not being missing or in trouble, then waiting until its too late.

