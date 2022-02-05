Grand Junction Golden Retrievers walk to end Alzheimer’s

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -Golden Retrievers from all over the Grand Valley converged on Grand Junction as part of an organized walk to raise awareness to end Alzheimer’s Disease.

Dogs and their owners walked for the cause as they made their way through downtown Grand Junction, stopping on Main Street and 5th St. to take a picture together by the Grand Junction Memorial.

Organizers say Saturday, Feb. 5, was Golden Day in Golden, Colo., and many wouldn’t be able to make it there for the day, so they decided to make today Golden Retriever Day in Grand Junction.

Tonja Kueper-Rinaldo, who is the Western Colorado Walk Director for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, organized the event in the hopes to begin spreading the word about the Walk to End Alzheimer’s later this fall.

“We like to make sure we get the word out for this year’s walk, that’s happening Sep. 24, so we decided to have a walk to have the goldens come together in town and help us kick off the walk to end Alzheimer’s,” said Kueper-Rinaldo.

She said she got her Golden Retriever during the pandemic with the hope of using her as a therapy dog for those who are living with Alzheimer’s in care centers.

“We haven’t been able to get in there, so we thought we’d bring the goldens together to rally the troops, and hopefully soon, we can all get in there and give them a little love.”

Several of the people walking with their dogs said their pups are good at sharing the love.

“They’re just a wonderful breed. They’re great with kids, and I think the only thing they know how to do is just love people,” said Ken Greenburg of Palisade. “You come home, and it’s unconditional love. You go out, take the garbage out, you come back, and it’s unconditional love.”

This was the first year the walk was held. Kueper-Rinaldo hopes to keep it an annual tradition.

