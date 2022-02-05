Blood supply in good shape in Mesa County, despite national trends

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The American Red Cross says it’s facing a blood crisis nationwide, calling the current situation the worse blood shortage in more than a decade.

The organization says some doctors are in a position where they are forced to make difficult decisions about who receives a blood transfusion and who will ultimately have to wait a while for more blood to become available.

The director of the blood donation center at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Dr. Rachael LaCount, says, despite the nationwide trend, the blood supply here in Mesa County is actually in a good place.

“We’re actually in a much better place, I would say, than the red cross,” said Dr. LaCount. “It’s in large part due to our really dedicated donors that we have.”

Dr. LaCount did say that due to the pandemic, it has been more difficult to schedule donation events as well as get donors into the donation clinic to help refill blood supplies.

“Our goal is to have about 300 units of blood on hand at any time, and in order to maintain that blood supply, we actually about 250 to 300 blood donors per week”.

While St. Mary’s blood supply is in good shape at the moment, Dr. LaCount says they’re always in need of donations. If you’d like to donate, you can visit their website at donor.stmarysbloodcenter.org or call 970-298-2555.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.