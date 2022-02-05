Advertisement

Blood supply in good shape in Mesa County, despite national trends

An update about the blood supply along the Western Slope
An update about the blood supply along the Western Slope(KKCO)
By (Adam Woodbrey)
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The American Red Cross says it’s facing a blood crisis nationwide, calling the current situation the worse blood shortage in more than a decade.

The organization says some doctors are in a position where they are forced to make difficult decisions about who receives a blood transfusion and who will ultimately have to wait a while for more blood to become available.

The director of the blood donation center at St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Dr. Rachael LaCount, says, despite the nationwide trend, the blood supply here in Mesa County is actually in a good place.

“We’re actually in a much better place, I would say, than the red cross,” said Dr. LaCount. “It’s in large part due to our really dedicated donors that we have.”

Dr. LaCount did say that due to the pandemic, it has been more difficult to schedule donation events as well as get donors into the donation clinic to help refill blood supplies.

“Our goal is to have about 300 units of blood on hand at any time, and in order to maintain that blood supply, we actually about 250 to 300 blood donors per week”.

While St. Mary’s blood supply is in good shape at the moment, Dr. LaCount says they’re always in need of donations. If you’d like to donate, you can visit their website at donor.stmarysbloodcenter.org or call 970-298-2555.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on...
Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on 1st and Gunnison
GJPD responds to report of a crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. at 6:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
Early Friday morning, police respond to crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. and to report of a male with a gun
Eagle County resident Janet Cross distributed missing posters as part of her efforts to help...
Grand Junction couple reunited with beloved dog, one month after fateful car accident
Area the woman and dog were found on the Grand Mesa the next day
Woman and dog found overnight on the Grand Mesa in subzero temperatures
Accident on 1st St. and Patterson causes vehicle to hit power pole
Accident on 1st St. and Patterson

Latest News

Orland Phillips got hundreds of birthday cards from across the country on his 103rd birthday.
VIDEO: 103-year-old World War II vet gets flooded with birthday cards
OIS IN GRAND JUNCTION
Neighbor’s recount as officer-involved shooting happens in neighborhood
Mesa County on Missing Persons Day
Mesa County on Missing Persons Day
School District 51 Removing Mask Requirements
School District 51 Removing Mask Requirements