Advertisement

Accident on 1st St. and Patterson

Accident on 1st St. and Patterson causes vehicle to hit power pole
Accident on 1st St. and Patterson causes vehicle to hit power pole(| | (KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a car accident that occurred Friday evening at the intersection of 1st St. and Patterson, involving two vehicles.

According to GJPD, one of the vehicles was heading westbound on Patterson attempting to turn southbound onto 1st St. hit the second vehicle heading eastbound, causing the car to strike a nearby power pole.

The police department reports that the driver who got hit was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

Our crew on scene reports one eastbound lane on Patterson is closed, and the left-hand turn lane on 1st St. onto Patterson is closed. The utility company is on the scene to evaluate the extent of the damage.

We are working to learn more and will update this story once more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck crosses eastbound into westbound lane, CSP responds.
Colorado State Patrol responds to semi-truck accident near Utah border
Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office
Meeker woman found safe after allegedly being kidnapped at gunpoint by a Craig man
Our Lady of Perpetual Motion Fruita, CO
Fruita Church turned into vacation rental
Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on...
Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on 1st and Gunnison
Montrose High School. (File Photo)
Montrose High School resumes normal activity after a parent reported their student brought a weapon to school

Latest News

Blood Supply Good in Mesa County, but Donors Needed
Blood Supply Good in Mesa County, but Donors Needed
Local Restaurant gets to keep Doors Open after Community Fundraising
Local Restaurant gets to keep Doors Open after Community Fundraising
Mesa County Animal Services Nears Capacity
Mesa County Animal Services Nears Capacity
Neighbors Recount Officer Involved Shooting
Neighbors Recount Officer Involved Shooting