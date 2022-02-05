Accident on 1st St. and Patterson

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department responded to a car accident that occurred Friday evening at the intersection of 1st St. and Patterson, involving two vehicles.

According to GJPD, one of the vehicles was heading westbound on Patterson attempting to turn southbound onto 1st St. hit the second vehicle heading eastbound, causing the car to strike a nearby power pole.

The police department reports that the driver who got hit was transported to the hospital to be evaluated.

Our crew on scene reports one eastbound lane on Patterson is closed, and the left-hand turn lane on 1st St. onto Patterson is closed. The utility company is on the scene to evaluate the extent of the damage.

