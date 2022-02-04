Advertisement

Mesa County Animal Services near capacity

Mesa County Animal Services near capacity.
Mesa County Animal Services near capacity.(| | (KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 4:51 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The colder temperatures in Grand Junction are resulting in crowded spaces at animal control facilities. The Mesa County Animal Services is near capacity not because of an influx of animals but due to the cold weather, which forces those housed in outdoor kennels to go indoors.

According to Mesa County Animal Services, there is a waitlist if someone needs to drop off an animal. If you’re looking to adopt a pet, now would be the time to visit animal services.

“Our goal is to keep animals moving out of here as fast as they’re coming in. So people adopting is great. That helps us out quite a bit,” said Kevin Bozarth with Mesa County Animal Services.

The waitlist is about 10 to 14 days. Community members can also help out by fostering pets.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Semi-truck crosses eastbound into westbound lane, CSP responds.
Colorado State Patrol responds to semi-truck accident near Utah border
Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office
Meeker woman found safe after allegedly being kidnapped at gunpoint by a Craig man
Our Lady of Perpetual Motion Fruita, CO
Fruita Church turned into vacation rental
Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on...
Colorado State Patrol trooper reports shots fired during traffic stop late Thursday night on 1st and Gunnison
Montrose High School. (File Photo)
Montrose High School resumes normal activity after a parent reported their student brought a weapon to school

Latest News

Grand Junction couple reunited with beloved dog, one month after fateful car accident
Grand Junction couple reunited with beloved dog, one month after fateful car accident
Grand Junction couple reunited with beloved dog, one month after fateful car accident
Grand Junction couple reunited with beloved dog, one month after fateful car accident
City of Grand Junction Public Works Projects
Projects affecting traffic for the week of Feb. 7
GJPD responds to report of a crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. at 6:40 a.m. Friday, Feb. 4
Early Friday morning, police respond to crash near 29 Rd. and D 1/2 Rd. and to report of a male with a gun